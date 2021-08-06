Royal Bank of Canada Increases Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Price Target to C$77.50

Open Text (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) had its price objective increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$77.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Open Text to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Open Text from C$50.75 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Text has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$64.92.

Get Open Text alerts:

TSE:OTEX traded up C$0.30 on Friday, reaching C$65.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,039. Open Text has a 1-year low of C$47.95 and a 1-year high of C$66.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.83. The stock has a market cap of C$17.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$62.36.

In related news, Director Mark James Barrenechea sold 242,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.42, for a total transaction of C$15,153,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 985,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$61,494,801.62. Also, Director Stephen Sadler purchased 75,000 shares of Open Text stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$60.00 per share, with a total value of C$4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,100,000.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.