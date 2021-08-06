Royal Bank of Canada Increases Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Price Target to $29.00

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC upped their price target on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.46.

Shares of NYSE MFC traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.04. 219,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,374,557. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.71.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1,841.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

