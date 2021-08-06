Royal Bank of Canada Increases Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$2.25

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price target upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$2.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s previous close.

CR has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Crew Energy to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities raised Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Crew Energy to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.92.

TSE CR traded down C$0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.83. 223,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,674. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$274.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.93.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$49.11 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crew Energy will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total value of C$116,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,319,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,504,219.74.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

