Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Price Target to $26.00

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 76.27% from the stock’s previous close.

FSR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.27.

Shares of FSR stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.75. 110,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,349,310. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.88 and a beta of 0.96. Fisker has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fisker will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fisker news, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $10,019,675.48. Also, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $411,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Fisker by 892.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Fisker by 1,197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Fisker in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.66% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

