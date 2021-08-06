Royal Bank of Canada Buys 10,510 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 167.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,790,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 184.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,136,000 after purchasing an additional 244,373 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 360.2% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 160,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,897,000 after purchasing an additional 125,511 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 54.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,073,000 after purchasing an additional 85,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 687.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 76,035 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMG. raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

Shares of AMG opened at $165.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.36. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.19 and a 12-month high of $180.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.38.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 20.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In other news, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $160.89 per share, for a total transaction of $160,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,735.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

