Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Price Target to GBX 170

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of WHR stock opened at GBX 161.20 ($2.11) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.76. Warehouse REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 104 ($1.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 161.80 ($2.11). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 151.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £684.88 million and a P/E ratio of 4.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a GBX 1.55 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Warehouse REIT’s payout ratio is 0.18%.

Warehouse REIT Company Profile

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

