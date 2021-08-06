Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $80.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Stephens downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.17.

QSR stock opened at $63.90 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $51.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.43%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total value of $666,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,586.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Lemann bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.15 per share, with a total value of $1,007,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,050,446 in the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,147.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 50,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 46,766 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

