Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 868 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,176 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in KBR were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KBR. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KBR by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of KBR by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of KBR by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of KBR by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 29,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $239,635.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,796 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,881.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on KBR shares. lifted their price target on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

KBR stock opened at $37.81 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -145.42 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.94.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a positive return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

