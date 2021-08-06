Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 5,327 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 14.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 23.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSTG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG opened at $61.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.75. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $86.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 14.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.07% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. The company had revenue of $33.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $1,764,649.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,044,994.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $95,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,488.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,588 shares of company stock worth $9,802,108 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

