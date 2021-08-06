Roth Capital Raises LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Price Target to $58.00

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) had its price objective raised by Roth Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LMAT. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.00.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LMAT opened at $56.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.31. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $27.91 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 19.12%. Equities analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $50,816.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,944.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 3,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $181,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,919. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 9,608 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.