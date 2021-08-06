Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.50. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 10,453,217 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

