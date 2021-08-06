Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Roku were worth $4,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,455,000 after acquiring an additional 618,127 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Roku by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,609,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,706,000 after acquiring an additional 476,242 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Roku by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,671,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,352,000 after acquiring an additional 74,514 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 220.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,958,000 after acquiring an additional 132,830 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROKU. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $403.48 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.21 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 524.01 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $401.68.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $316,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $388,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 386,469 shares of company stock valued at $152,062,250. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.