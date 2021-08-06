Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Price Target Cut to C$5.75 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RSGUF. TD Securities lowered Rogers Sugar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.63.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

OTCMKTS RSGUF traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.56. The company had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750. Rogers Sugar has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.65.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.