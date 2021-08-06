Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.100-$9.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.09 billion-$7.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.01 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $282.23.

Shares of ROK stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $313.86. 11,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $206.57 and a 12 month high of $314.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $287.55.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.20, for a total value of $840,808.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,146,151.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total value of $71,141.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,054 shares of company stock valued at $6,388,116 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

