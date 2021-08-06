Rocket Pool (RPL) Hits Market Capitalization of $183.83 Million

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 6th. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $183.83 million and $3.80 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool coin can now be bought for $17.88 or 0.00042126 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 47.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00056251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00016593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.05 or 0.00881137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00096712 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00042223 BTC.

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool (CRYPTO:RPL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Rocket Pool Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

