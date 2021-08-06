Robert W. Baird Boosts Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Price Target to $150.00

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HRC. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.40.

NYSE HRC opened at $134.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Hill-Rom has a one year low of $80.31 and a one year high of $142.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.58.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hill-Rom will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $1,155,726.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,318.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,628 shares of company stock worth $3,288,986. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hill-Rom by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Hill-Rom by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Hill-Rom by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Hill-Rom by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

