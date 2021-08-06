RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Up to $4.85

Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.85, but opened at $5.01. RLX Technology shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 238,121 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.91.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $366.08 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. regents capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in RLX Technology in the first quarter worth $76,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in RLX Technology in the second quarter worth $74,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in RLX Technology in the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in RLX Technology in the first quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Company Profile (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

