RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Lowered to $342.00 at Piper Sandler

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $401.00 to $342.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.87% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RNG. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.52.

Get RingCentral alerts:

NYSE:RNG opened at $249.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -999.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $229.00 and a 52 week high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that RingCentral will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.92, for a total transaction of $427,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 215,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,519,391.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total transaction of $4,562,721.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,168,490.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,683 shares of company stock worth $9,262,038 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 704.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,727,000 after acquiring an additional 78,573 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 348.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,247,000 after acquiring an additional 180,660 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 3.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 107,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 79.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 10,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 2.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 272,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.