Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RYTM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 434,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after buying an additional 16,038 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $4,740,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

RYTM stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $703.90 million, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.38.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. On average, research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

