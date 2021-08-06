Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.300-$0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.540-$1.640 EPS.

NASDAQ REYN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.90. 341,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,489. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.61. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.36.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.70%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REYN. UBS Group began coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.63.

In related news, insider Stephen C. Estes bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $46,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,693.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

