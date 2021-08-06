Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Raised to $80.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price increased by MKM Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RVLV. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.75.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $60.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.88. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $74.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.66.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 60,323 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $4,339,033.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,106.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $10,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,018,536 shares of company stock worth $119,326,127. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 16,148 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,934,000. Institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

