Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Raised to $80.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price increased by MKM Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RVLV. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.75.
Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $60.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.88. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $74.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.66.
In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 60,323 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $4,339,033.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,106.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $10,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,018,536 shares of company stock worth $119,326,127. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 16,148 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,934,000. Institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
