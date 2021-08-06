Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Trading Down 8.6%

Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) were down 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.97 and last traded at $26.97. Approximately 15,286 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 404,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.51.

A number of analysts have commented on RVMD shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.29.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 24.40% and a negative net margin of 302.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $4,175,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 513,360 shares of company stock valued at $15,602,975 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 32,407 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 16,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

