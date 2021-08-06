Reviewing SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) & Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR)

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) and Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.8% of Ichor shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of SMART Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Ichor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SMART Global and Ichor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMART Global 0.62% 25.39% 7.77% Ichor 5.94% 20.74% 10.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SMART Global and Ichor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMART Global 0 0 6 0 3.00 Ichor 0 0 6 0 3.00

SMART Global presently has a consensus target price of $65.67, suggesting a potential upside of 33.60%. Ichor has a consensus target price of $58.17, suggesting a potential upside of 27.20%. Given SMART Global’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SMART Global is more favorable than Ichor.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SMART Global and Ichor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMART Global $1.12 billion 1.06 -$1.14 million $1.81 27.15 Ichor $914.24 million 1.40 $33.28 million $2.20 20.79

Ichor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SMART Global. Ichor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SMART Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

SMART Global has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ichor has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ichor beats SMART Global on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations. The company also provides supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging. In addition, it offers specialty compute and storage system solutions to customers various verticals, including financial services, energy, government, social media, and education end markets; and offers hardware and software products, including solutions based on the Open Compute Project. Further it provides servers, software, integrated turn-key clusters, enterprise-grade storage, and bare metal HPC in hardware or cloud-based solutions through Penguin Computing On-Demand; Open Compute Tundra Extreme Scale products; turn-key storage solutions based upon its Frostbyte storage platform; and rackmount servers and GPU accelerated computing platforms. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, government and other end customers through direct sales force, e-commerce, customer service representatives, on-site field application engineers, independent sales representatives, distributors, integrators, and resellers. The company was formerly known as Saleen Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to SMART Global Holdings, Inc. in August 2014. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning. It also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and products for use in fluid delivery systems. The company primarily markets its products directly and through resellers to equipment OEMs in the semiconductor equipment market in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, Korea, Mexico, and internationally. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

