Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.71% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company’s criteria for direct investment. “

Several other research firms have also commented on ROIC. Citigroup upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $18.86.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 3.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 10.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.5% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 49,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 24.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $947,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

