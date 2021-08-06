Research Analysts Set Expectations for Roku, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Roku in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Roku’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark cut their price target on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.58.

Shares of ROKU traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $403.08. The company had a trading volume of 63,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,382,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 524.01 and a beta of 1.78. Roku has a 52 week low of $143.21 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $401.68.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 100.0% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at $46,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 152.5% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 65.7% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total transaction of $32,625,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,195,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total transaction of $37,402,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 386,469 shares of company stock worth $152,062,250. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.