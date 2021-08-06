Research Analysts Set Expectations for Global Industrial’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:GIC)

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Global Industrial in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will earn $1.79 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE GIC opened at $39.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.51. Global Industrial has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $45.97.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.17. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 7.20%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $517,000. Institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

