Research Analysts Set Expectations for Cummins Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cummins in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $19.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $21.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CMI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.78.

Cummins stock opened at $228.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cummins has a 1 year low of $195.00 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The company has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

