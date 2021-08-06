Research Analysts Set Expectations for Cargojet Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) – Cormark increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cargojet in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.29. Cormark has a “Outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Cargojet’s FY2021 earnings at $5.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.33 EPS.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.71. The firm had revenue of C$160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$150.40 million.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CJT. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Cargojet to C$228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$245.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cargojet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$249.69.

CJT opened at C$184.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 862.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$181.19. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$159.80 and a 52-week high of C$250.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 461.68%.

In other Cargojet news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.55, for a total value of C$254,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$203,385.60. Also, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$185.00, for a total value of C$758,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$911,125.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

