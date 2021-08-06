Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Trex Company, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trex in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.59. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TREX. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.27.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $104.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.68 and a beta of 1.47. Trex has a 52-week low of $63.32 and a 52-week high of $111.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.95.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The business had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Trex by 361.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Trex during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Trex during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Trex by 14.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Trex news, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $1,809,285.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $749,570.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,744 shares of company stock worth $4,195,735. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

