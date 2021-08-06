Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Coursera, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:COUR)

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Coursera in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter.

Get Coursera alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on COUR. Raymond James raised shares of Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Coursera from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coursera from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.35.

NASDAQ:COUR opened at $40.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.34. Coursera has a 1-year low of $32.59 and a 1-year high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Coursera during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Coursera by 12,324.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Xueyan Wang sold 10,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $380,479.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,197.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Leah F. Belsky sold 15,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $631,790.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 327,289 shares of company stock worth $12,969,302.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.