Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Marathon Digital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of MARA stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. Marathon Digital has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $57.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26 and a beta of 4.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.30.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.30 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 572.60%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 95.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,582,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,995,000 after purchasing an additional 773,507 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth $75,297,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,299,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,395,000 after acquiring an additional 27,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 720.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 984,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 864,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,535,000 after acquiring an additional 382,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

