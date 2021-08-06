Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Rating Increased to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have €10.60 ($12.47) price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on REPYY. initiated coverage on Repsol in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut Repsol from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repsol from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.80.

Repsol stock opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.19. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.7158 per share. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Repsol’s payout ratio is 122.22%.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

