Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes oncolytic immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of RP1, RP2 & RP3 which are in clinical stage. Replimune Group, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Shares of Replimune Group stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,185. The company has a current ratio of 33.25, a quick ratio of 33.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Replimune Group has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $54.85. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.93.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 878,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,940,106.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela Esposito sold 12,538 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $415,885.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,021 shares in the company, valued at $7,132,246.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,452,806 in the last three months. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 20.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Replimune Group during the second quarter worth about $358,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Replimune Group by 78.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Replimune Group by 180.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 73.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Read More: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Replimune Group (REPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.