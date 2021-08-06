Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) PT Raised to GBX 630

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 630 ($8.23) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RTO. Barclays increased their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 415 ($5.42) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 601.17 ($7.85).

Rentokil Initial stock opened at GBX 562.60 ($7.35) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 507.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06. Rentokil Initial has a twelve month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 578.60 ($7.56).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a GBX 2.09 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is 0.39%.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

