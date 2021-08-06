Render Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $172.84 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 6th. Render Token has a total market cap of $172.84 million and $7.36 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded 58.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Render Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00002576 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00055761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00016200 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.62 or 0.00868049 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00096368 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00041970 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token (RNDR) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,141,259 coins and its circulating supply is 157,140,294 coins. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars.

