Render Token Price Up 54.4% Over Last 7 Days (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. During the last week, Render Token has traded up 54.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Render Token coin can now be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00002803 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a total market cap of $176.95 million and $11.39 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00059158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00017730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.38 or 0.00916981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00098722 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00043101 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,135,184 coins and its circulating supply is 157,134,219 coins. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

