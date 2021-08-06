Ren (REN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $422.37 Million

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. Ren has a market capitalization of $422.37 million and $43.64 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ren has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00058197 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00017197 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.08 or 0.00903059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00098775 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00042499 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren is a coin. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,763,051 coins. Ren’s official website is renproject.io . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

