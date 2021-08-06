Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) PT Raised to $675.00 at Piper Sandler

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $650.00 to $675.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on REGN. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $663.47.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $605.54. The company had a trading volume of 17,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,767. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $555.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $640.65.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 46.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total value of $43,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 987,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,154,588.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,682 shares of company stock valued at $46,913,002 over the last ninety days. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

