Red Door Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,507,462,000 after buying an additional 7,391,200 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,702.4% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,938,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,980 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,988,000 after purchasing an additional 645,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,267.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 673,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,775,000 after purchasing an additional 624,137 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $223.08. 1,831,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,772,762. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.09 and a 12-month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

