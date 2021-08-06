Red Door Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 1.7% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $64,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,602. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.29. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $75.89 and a twelve month high of $107.04.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

