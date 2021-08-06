Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in Ecolab by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 9,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Ecolab by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 177,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,983,000 after purchasing an additional 28,718 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 119,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Ecolab by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 356,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,255,000 after purchasing an additional 18,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of ECL stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.30. 10,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,931. The company has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.29. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $230.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.56.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.