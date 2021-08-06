Red Door Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARKG. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 64.3% during the second quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 55.5% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF stock traded down $1.94 on Friday, reaching $87.03. The stock had a trading volume of 577,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,125,256. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $52.80 and a 1 year high of $115.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.34.

