Red Door Wealth Management LLC Buys 586 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $513,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 59.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

NYSE:MMP traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.12. The stock had a trading volume of 27,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,874. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. Research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MMP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.