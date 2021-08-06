Red Door Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,256 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $442.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,632. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $443.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $195.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $401.38.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,085,585 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

