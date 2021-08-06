RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.

RE/MAX has increased its dividend payment by 22.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. RE/MAX has a payout ratio of 42.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RE/MAX to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.3%.

RE/MAX stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.63. 370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,115. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.29 million, a P/E ratio of 67.63 and a beta of 1.49. RE/MAX has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $43.85.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. RE/MAX had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The firm had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that RE/MAX will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand; and mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand.

