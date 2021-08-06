Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 54 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,239,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,318,521,000 after buying an additional 44,684 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,635,000 after purchasing an additional 154,065 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,127,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,830,000 after purchasing an additional 94,283 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,459,000 after purchasing an additional 542,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,025,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,038,000 after purchasing an additional 123,584 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications stock opened at $769.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $572.46 and a 52-week high of $777.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $712.73. The company has a market cap of $145.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $800.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $792.62.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total transaction of $7,615,630.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,777 shares of company stock worth $23,711,384 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.