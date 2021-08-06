Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 368 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMG. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 493.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

In other news, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $160.89 per share, for a total transaction of $160,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,735.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMG shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

Shares of AMG opened at $165.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.38. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.19 and a 52 week high of $180.97. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.36.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 20.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.