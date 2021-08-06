Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 177 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 374.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

NYSE AME opened at $136.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.90 and a 12 month high of $140.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.56.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AME. Robert W. Baird raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

In other AMETEK news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.