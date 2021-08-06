Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,012 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after buying an additional 78,599 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,230,000 after buying an additional 28,158 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 812,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,529,000 after purchasing an additional 45,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,058,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on AJG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.22 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.48.

Shares of AJG opened at $138.62 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $100.32 and a 12 month high of $154.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.