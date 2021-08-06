Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 265 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Exelon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

EXC stock opened at $47.67 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.45.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

